Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 636,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

NSC stock opened at $260.93 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.48.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

