Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $511,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 165.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 653.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $201,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,989 shares of company stock worth $4,627,250 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

ANDE stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

