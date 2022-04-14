Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

