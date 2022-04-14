Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,877 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

