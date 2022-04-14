Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B2Gold by 497.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,082 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $7,337,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

