Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,519,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.