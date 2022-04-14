Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

