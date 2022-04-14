Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.36.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.90. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

