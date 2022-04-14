Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

