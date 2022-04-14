Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,094,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,690,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 53,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stephens raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.