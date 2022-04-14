Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

