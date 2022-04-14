Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

NYSE FUL opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

