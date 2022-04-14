Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,048 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of FE stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

