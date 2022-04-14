Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.