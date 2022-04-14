Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $431.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.53. The company has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.