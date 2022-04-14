Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 7,816 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 102,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $194.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average is $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

