Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,444,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,147,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

