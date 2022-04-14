Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,260. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.