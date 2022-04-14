Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $85.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.53. 287,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

