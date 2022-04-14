Widercoin (WDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $2,202.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.42 or 0.07519337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,103.14 or 1.00135267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00040757 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.