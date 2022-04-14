Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.75

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.75 and last traded at $107.20, with a volume of 624039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wingstop by 98.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

