WINkLink Price Down 8.5% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $282.87 million and approximately $106.55 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.09 or 0.07533715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,919.94 or 0.99779977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041310 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

