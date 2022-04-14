Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. Purchases 100 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Percy C. Tomlinson, Jr. acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.81 per share, with a total value of $22,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,962. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WINA traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.44. 7,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,730. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.44. The company has a market cap of $797.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 96,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WINA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

