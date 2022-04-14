Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

