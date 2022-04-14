WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 223.4% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,599. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,110,000 after acquiring an additional 336,968 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.