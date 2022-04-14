WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 223.4% from the March 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,599. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.