WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $1.63 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00104157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

