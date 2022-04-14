WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,271.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,271.80 ($16.57).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.44) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.89) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.22) to GBX 1,250 ($16.29) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.46) to GBX 1,320 ($17.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 971.40 ($12.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,065.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,077.62. The company has a market cap of £10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WPP has a one year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other WPP news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.62), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,442,750.91). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.03), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($575,666.22).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

