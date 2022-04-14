Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,065. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

