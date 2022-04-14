Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

XBC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.81.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The stock has a market cap of C$392.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

