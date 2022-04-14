Xion Finance Price Reaches $0.0136 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $135,077.63 and $1,943.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.37 or 0.07545795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,923.00 or 1.00004498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041325 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

