XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of XPAX opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67. XPAC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.80.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.