XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.95

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.95 and last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 48950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.2% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 125,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

