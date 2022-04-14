XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.96.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

