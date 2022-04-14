Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $378,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $475.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

