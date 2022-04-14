Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.99

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 5989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

