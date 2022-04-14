Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Achieves $4.37 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $80,129.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

