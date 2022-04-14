York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.72

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $592.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,838 shares of company stock worth $119,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 158.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

