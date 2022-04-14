Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce $45.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the lowest is $40.05 million. Aterian reported sales of $48.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $264.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.53 million to $265.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATER stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,197,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,655,211. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.71.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

