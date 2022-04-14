Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,160. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.