Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

KDP traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $37.24. 5,109,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

