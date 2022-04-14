Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

