Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

