Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTO opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

About Aptose Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.