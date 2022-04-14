Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.58). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,717,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 206,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 180,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $928.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

