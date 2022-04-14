Zacks: Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Edison International posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

EIX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 81.7% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 23.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

