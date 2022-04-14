Zacks: Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 867,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

