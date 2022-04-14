Zacks: Analysts Expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

IBN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. 6,749,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,285,067. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

