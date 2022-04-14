Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.64. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

In related news, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

