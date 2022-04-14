Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $6.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.21. 10,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,274. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

