Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $3.77 EPS

Brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.13 and the lowest is $3.24. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $638.48. 17,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,538. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.33. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

